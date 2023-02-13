Sherman Elementary second grade teacher celebrates 25 years in the classroom with Golden Apple award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation kick off week two of the Golden Apple award visits with a trip to Sherman Elementary school to recognize a second grade teacher who has been a star in the classroom for 25 years including the past 21 at Sherman. Principal Alicia Kirkman making the rounds during her daily announcements.

“Congratulations to Sherman’s Golden Apple this year to Ms. Dee Ann Fritz!!!”

Great job by Mrs. Fritz’s second graders in keeping the secret and for making these very cool “Sherman Stars” and other signs to show their appreciation and love for their teacher. Kirkman says Dee Ann has been a wonderful mentor to the younger teachers on staff in showing them the ropes.

“I do take pride in that, I try to make sure I share everything that I have and help anyone I can along the way. So my kids are all in second grade but I have several former students that I see and talk to as well. The most rewarding part is seeing that light bulb go off when they learn how to read or they learn how to do double digit addition and just seeing the smile,” says Dee Ann Fritz, Sherman Elementary second grade teacher.

Kirkman praised Fritz for all her efforts, “Is the epitome of what Sherman Star is. She constantly has high expectations for her kids, and supports them academically and social emotionally and some of our most challenging students have the best success in her classroom and just as a staff member she is always welcoming and makes you laugh.”

Again, congratulations to Dee Ann Fritz, she and Sherman Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Mrs. Fritz will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

