Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom. (Source: T-Mobile)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

Latest News

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and...
Super Bowl T-Mobile ad features Bradley Cooper and his mom
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl ads: Ben Affleck and JLo go to Dunkin'
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Funeral Monday for Milwaukee officer shot and killed on duty
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies