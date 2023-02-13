Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls arrested

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police say they have a suspect in custody who they believe has committed over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in the city.

33-year-old Brandon Gee of Eau Claire was arrested and is being held in the Chippewa County Jail.

According to a release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Gee is suspected of committing at least 15 catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls this year. 16 thefts have been reported to the Police Department this year so far. Police said that they would be referring multiple charges to the DA, including theft of movable property, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

Gee has several open cases in Eau Claire County, according to online court records. He is currently charged with theft, attempted theft, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, possession of meth, obstructing an officer, and seven counts of bail jumping across four cases in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. He has been previously convicted of misdemeanor theft in Chippewa County, retail theft in Dunn County, and criminal damage to property, retail theft and multiple drug convictions in Eau Claire County,

Chippewa Falls Police said that investigations are ongoing and additional recommended charges or additional suspects could be announced in the future. Officer James Harper was credited in the release with investigating the cases, leading to the arrest.

Chippewa Falls Police Sgt. Sheridan Pabst said in general, SUV-type vehicles and vehicles that sit higher off the ground were being targeted.

Gee has not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon in court.

