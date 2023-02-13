Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

Multiple people were hurt in the crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Alden.

18-year-old Masen Powell of Spring Valley died in the crash that also injured multiple others, according to a release.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in the Town of Alden, or about eight miles southwest of Amery.

According to a release, officials were first notified about the crash at 2:56 p.m. Investigators said that a vehicle traveling north on Highway 65 was speeding and lost control after going over a hill, crossing the center line and hitting two vehicles traveling south. The vehicle heading north had five people in it, and three were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed. One of the three people ejected, Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were flown to hospitals with severe injuries. An unspecified number of people were in the two vehicles traveling south and had minor to moderate injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 65 was closed for nearly 11 hours, re-opening at 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Powell’s family.

The crash is under investigation. Also assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County Medical Examiner, Allied Fire and First Responders, New Richmond EMS, Northwestern Municipal EMS, Life Link III Air Ambulance, and Lakes Region EMS.

