Wisconsin DMV explains steps to obtain an ID to vote

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is explaining the steps needed to obtain an ID to vote if you don’t already have some form of ID.

Voters need to show a form of ID at the polls such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or ID.

There is no separate “voter ID” and a REAL ID is not required in the state.

First, voters wondering what forms of ID are acceptable at the polls are advised to check the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

If you are looking for your first Wisconsin ID, you should begin at the DMV’s website.

This ID may be obtained for free from the DMV if used for voting purposes.

Next, bring the required documents and apply at your nearest DMV.

Appointments are available but not required.

Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity, and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

If all documentation is not readily available, the DMV offers the ID Petition Process (IDPP) that can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

For questions on obtaining an ID to vote, call the DMV’s toll-free hotline at (844) 588-1069.

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information can be directed here.

