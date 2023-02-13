Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into Westby church

The 21-year-old woman was hurt in the crash, which damaged part of the church’s exterior Sunday morning.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a...
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a church in Westby, Wis. on Feb. 12, 2023.(Westby Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman was taken into custody after a rollover crash in Westby early Sunday morning.

The Westby Police Department said 21-year-old Chloe Stanley of Westby was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated, first offense, following a crash on the 500 block of South Main Street in the city Sunday.

According to a release from the Police Department, police were told about a single-vehicle rollover crash on South Main Street at 2:42 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that the vehicle hit a church. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle in the southbound lane of South Main Street. The Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church had damage to its stairs, railing and retaining wall. Stanley was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Stanley was also cited for operating left of center and failing to maintain control of a vehicle.

The Westby Police Department was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Westby First Responders, Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and George’s Auto Repair.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a...
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a church in Westby, Wis. on Feb. 12, 2023.(Westby Police Department)
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a...
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a church in Westby, Wis. on Feb. 12, 2023.(Westby Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

Latest News

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Funeral Monday for Milwaukee officer shot and killed on duty
Our House Senior Living resident, Mary O'brien, talks about how she feels loved when people...
You can spread the love by adopting a senior this Valentine’s Day
At least 20 states already automatically register voters.
Evers’ budget pushes automatic registration, voting changes
"The most rewarding part is seeing that light bulb go off when they learn how to read or they...
Sherman Elementary second grade teacher celebrates 25 years in the classroom with Golden Apple award