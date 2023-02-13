Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into Westby church

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman was taken into custody after a rollover crash in Westby early Sunday morning.

The Westby Police Department said 21-year-old Chloe Stanley of Westby was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated, first offense, following a crash on the 500 block of South Main Street in the city Sunday.

According to a release from the Police Department, police were told about a single-vehicle rollover crash on South Main Street at 2:42 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that the vehicle hit a church. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle in the southbound lane of South Main Street. The Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church had damage to its stairs, railing and retaining wall. Stanley was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Stanley was also cited for operating left of center and failing to maintain control of a vehicle.

The Westby Police Department was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Westby First Responders, Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and George’s Auto Repair.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after crashing her vehicle and damaging part of a church in Westby, Wis. on Feb. 12, 2023. (Westby Police Department)

