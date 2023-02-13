Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend.
Suspect in armed robbery
Suspect in armed robbery(Wood County Sheriff’s Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate and identify the suspect from an armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend. The incident happened at the Food Tree in the Township of Rudolph at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call from the store clerk that someone came into the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money, and cigarettes. The suspect left the store before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was wearing brown shoes, black pants, a black mask, black and gray gloves, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the words “PINELAND” written on the front, and carrying a black bag.

Surveillance video has been obtained from the Food Tree. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department believes it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at (715) 421-8700.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

Latest News

"The most rewarding part is seeing that light bulb go off when they learn how to read or they...
Sherman Elementary second grade teacher celebrates 25 years in the classroom with Golden Apple award
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (3)
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (3)
adopt
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (2)
adopt
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (1)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/13/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/13/2023 6 a.m.