You can spread the love by adopting a senior this Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Although Valentine’s Day is this Tuesday, there is still time to spread some love to people in the Eau Claire community, including our seniors.

Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire encouraged people to participate in their Adopt-A-Grandparent program by purchasing a treat to give to residents. This year people can purchase a pint of ice cream from Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to gift. They cost $6 and go directly to the residents. Wendy Thoren, the Executive Director at Our House Senior Living, said the residents are always happy to receive gifts.

“We get tons of valentines every year here,” Thoren said. We have smiles, we have laughter, we have tears of joy, it’s just truly amazing to see.”

The window to purchase Pints of Love ends Monday, Feb 13. However, Our House Senior Living also has a mailbox outside of their location where people can drop off valentines for the residents. Thoren said they accept all types of valentines and people can drop them off well past Valentine’s Day because there is no deadline on spreading love.

To order a Pint of Love for a resident click here.

