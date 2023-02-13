You can spread the love by adopting a senior this Valentine’s Day

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Although Valentine’s Day is this Tuesday, there is still time to spread some love to people in the Eau Claire community, including our seniors.

Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire encouraged people to participate in their Adopt-A-Grandparent program by purchasing a treat to give to residents. This year people can purchase a pint of ice cream from Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to gift. They cost $6 and go directly to the residents. Wendy Thoren, the Executive Director at Our House Senior Living, said the residents are always happy to receive gifts.

“We get tons of valentines every year here,” Thoren said. We have smiles, we have laughter, we have tears of joy, it’s just truly amazing to see.”

The window to purchase Pints of Love ends Monday, Feb 13. However, Our House Senior Living also has a mailbox outside of their location where people can drop off valentines for the residents. Thoren said they accept all types of valentines and people can drop them off well past Valentine’s Day because there is no deadline on spreading love.

To order a Pint of Love for a resident click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

Latest News

At least 20 states already automatically register voters.
Evers’ budget pushes automatic registration, voting changes
"The most rewarding part is seeing that light bulb go off when they learn how to read or they...
Sherman Elementary second grade teacher celebrates 25 years in the classroom with Golden Apple award
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (3)
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (3)
adopt
Adopt-A-Grandparent for Valentine's Day (2)