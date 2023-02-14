1 person dead after La Crosse apartment building fire Tuesday morning

Firefighters found the person dead inside of the apartment.
(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department says one person is dead after a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning in the city.

According to a release, the Fire Department was called to a fire at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 8th Street South near Cameron Avenue, with the first crews arriving four minutes after the call.

The first crews to arrive saw light smoke coming from one of the apartments in the building. When firefighters went inside the apartment, they were met with moderate heat and smoke, and quickly put out the fire, which was contained to the apartment. The lone resident of the apartment was found dead. No other residents of the apartment building needed to be relocated. The apartment unit with the fire had moderate smoke and fire damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Fire Department were the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Emergency Dispatch Center and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

