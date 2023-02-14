1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning

A vehicle turned in front of a semi tractor-trailer, resulting in a crash in northern Dunn County on Highway 64.
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
TOWN OF WILSON (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is seriously hurt after a crash in northern Dunn County Monday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol, a 60-year-old Eau Claire man had life-threatening injuries after a crash at 7:43 a.m. Monday on Highway 64 eastbound at Highway 25 North in the Town of Wilson, or about eight miles northeast of Boyceville.

The State Patrol said that after investigating the crash initially, a vehicle driven by the 60-year-old man made a left-hand turn in front of a semi tractor-trailer and was hit by the semi. The driver of the vehicle was trapped and needed to be extricated by first responders. He was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. The 44-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt. Both drivers, the only occupants of their vehicles, were wearing their seat belts. Neither driver is the subject of any law enforcement action, according to the release.

Assisting the State Patrol were the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, Boyceville EMS, Colfax EMS, Ridgeland Fire Department, Prairie Farm Fire Department, Dunn County Highway Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Helicopter.

