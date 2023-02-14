3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire

A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City Council.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three businesses are vying for the available Class B liquor license that became available recently in Eau Claire.

The Good Wives, located at 2161 Eastridge Center, Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant, located at 2006 Cameron Street, and Country Beverages LLC, the alcohol management company for Country Jam, located at 5775 20th Avenue, are all seeking the license that was surrendered by The Metro after failing to meet contract terms to hold it.

The License Review Committee will go over applications on Feb. 21, and then the Eau Claire City Council will be presented the information at its Feb. 28 meeting and decide which of the three businesses will receive the license. The deadline to apply for the license was Feb. 13.

Municipalities are limited in how many Class B liquor licenses can be issued at one time, which is based on population estimates by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

For more information about liquor licensing, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.

