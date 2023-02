EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I wish to nominate our overnight staff member, Amy Bell, for the Sunshine Award. Amy provides excellent care to our “Men of Service” in the household of the Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls. Amy does her work above and beyond our expectations. We thank you all for your excellence and the great care you provide to our members.

Aida Camay

