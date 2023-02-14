Bridge replacement project in Buffalo County scheduled to begin Feb. 20

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge replacement project in Buffalo County is scheduled to soon be underway.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to invest in Wisconsin’s Transportation System, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $4.25 million contract with Prime contractor Larson Construction Co. of Chippewa Falls for the replacement of three bridges on Wisconsin Highway 35 that carry traffic over a tributary of the Mississippi River in Buffalo County.

The media release says the three structures, two in Fountain City and one in southeast of Fountain City, were built in 1951 and have reached the end of their lives.

According to the media release from WisDOT, WisDOT intends to:

  • Remove the existing bridges and replace them with new structures.
  • Reconstruct bridge approaches.
  • Replace guardrail and pavement markings.

According to the media release from WisDOT, construction is scheduled to begin Feb. 20, 2023.

During construction, Wisconsin Highway 35 will be reduced to one lane over the structures, and traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals, according to the media release from WisDOT.

According to the media release from WisDOT, construction is scheduled to be done in Aug.

Additional information about the project is available HERE.

