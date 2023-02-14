Chippewa Falls seeks community input on city’s comprehensive plan

The city’s government is developing a plan for the next decade and is seeking the public’s opinion on what should be in it.
City of Chippewa Falls
City of Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Chippewa Falls is seeking public input on its comprehensive plan, which guides city government on housing, economic development, land use and quality of life.

The current comprehensive plan was developed in 2012, and many of the recommendations from that plan have already been implemented, including redeveloping downtown near the Chippewa River.

The development of a new plan will help guide priorities for the city for the next decade. A public opinion survey is being done through March 15, 2023, and all responses will be confidential. Results from the survey will be shared during community events and public update meetings this spring and summer, and more information will be available as the project moves forward.

To take the survey, you can either do it online at the city government website (by clicking here) or by getting a paper copy at Chippewa Falls City Hall at the planning office or at the Chippewa Falls Public Library.

