City of Eau Claire considers creating vehicle registration fee

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Drivers in one Chippewa Valley community could see a new fee on their annual vehicle registration bill. That’s a proposal the City of Eau Claire is considering.

Within the past year, the City of Eau Claire created the Fiscal Stability Task Force to look at how it spends its money. From the group’s feedback, the city council is now taking a look at possibly incorporating a vehicle registration fee like the state and Eau Claire County.

“We’re trying to shore up the finances for the work that we’re doing to make sure that they’re sustainable long term,” said Dave Solberg, the city’s Engineering Director. “Ultimately our ultimate goal is to provide some relief to taxpayers in the short term and strengthen our debt service and our debt situation in the long term to lower our cost of debt as well in the amount of debt issued.”

Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council is expected to take its first look at possibly creating a local vehicle registration fee.

Solberg said that money, by state law, would have to go into funding transportation expenses or related debts.

“We’re looking at our capital improvement program-- those projects that we’re borrowing for and the physical infrastructure that you see at this time-- which are largely street projects and could be bridge projects and sidewalk and curb and gutter and so forth,” Solberg said.

Solberg said these additional dollars also could be used to lower the special assessment fees property owners are charged for street projects.

“Instead of getting a $7,000 fee for a typical special assessment, that may be lower by 10-15% depending upon the fees generated by the vehicle registration fee,” Solberg said.

By using this fee for transportation-related costs, Solberg also said the city could then cover other needs.

“It frees up general fund dollars that are those precious dollars that go towards additional police, fire, maintenance personnel and using that money to fund capital projects puts stress on our other parts of our budget,” Solberg said.

In the end Solberg said the goal of a vehicle registration fee would be to improve the city’s financial sustainability for future generations.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city staff will be giving a presentation on vehicle registration fees to the council. If council members decide to move forward, it would have to go through a process that includes a public hearing before taking effect.

