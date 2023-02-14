County Administrator Kathryn Schauf to visit the White House

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - County Administrator, Kathryn Schauf, has been invited to the White House as part of Communities in Action: Building a Better Wisconsin.

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, Communities in Action is a White House series that is set to feature local elected officials and community leaders who are working on behalf of their communities to create opportunities and improve people’s everyday lives.

The meeting is set to be held in-person at the White House and is anticipated to highlight the federal investments and impacts in communities across Wisconsin, according to the media release from Eau Claire County.

According to the media release from Eau Claire County, Administrator Schauf is anticipated to highlight the impact that the American Rescue Plan Act Funds have had on the community, including powerful impact stories from businesses and people directly impacted by these funds.

Additional initiatives that the Administrator will be sharing on behalf of Eau Claire County will be the work on Broadband in the County, Neighborhood Investment Fund Grants, USDA Composting and Food Waste Reduction Cooperative Agreement, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (BIL) and the Rural Partners Network, according to the media release from Eau Claire County.

