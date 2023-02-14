Feed My People Food Bank celebrates Hunger Action Center addition, launch of project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire opened its doors for a “FEED the Love” Open House Tuesday to celebrate its new Hunger Action Center addition and the launch of Project Feed.

WEAU Staff helped with the grand opening of the event by packaging food Tuesday.

Project Feed is a youth hunger initiative to strengthen and expand programs for children and teens.

“That’s all about being able to reach even more kids in our area with the food that they need to be able to learn and succeed. So it’s raising funds to be able to develop more school pantries, more backpack programs, more special distributions, and to expand it into every county that we serve in West central Wisconsin,” Susie Haugley, FMP Communications Manager, said.

Donations to Feed My People to support Project Feed are being matched by Otto Bremer Trust through Feb. 17 up to $50,000.

To donate to the FEED the Love matching campaign, you are asked to visit the Feed My People Food Bank website HERE no later than Feb. 17, 2023.

