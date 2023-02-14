GLENWOOD CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAM & COACHES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Glenwood City High School boys’ basketball team and coaches for the Sunshine Award. Throughout this winter, the team has gathered after snow events and cleared driveways and sidewalks for community members. Last Thursday, a request for assistance was made with clearing snow from fire hydrants within the city. By Friday, coaches and players coordinated to meet on Saturday to assist in clearing the snow from the hydrants. By the end of the day, nearly one hundred hydrants had been cleared of snow. We can’t thank our coaches and players enough for their efforts.

Robert Unruh

