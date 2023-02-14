High demand for joint replacements

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of thousands of knee replacements are performed in the U.S. every year, and the demand is growing.

The goal is to relieve pain and increase mobility for patients, something Dennis Clark said he needed.

When Clark, the primary substitute teacher for Cardinal Manufacturing, was 70 years old, he was in pain.

“I’ve had problems with my knees since back in about 1970, and they just got progressively worse. I’ve tried injections and such and that wasn’t working any longer,” Clark said. “It was just getting to the point where it was just terrible to try and get around, to get up and down the stairs. I was doing stairs sideways, backward and I said, ‘I have to, you know, I’ve got to do something.’”

So he did. Clark went to the doctor and began the process of getting both of his knees replaced. A decision Thomas J. Bramwell, an orthopedic surgeon at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire said is becoming more common.

“It’s always increasing and probably forever, at least for the near term, at least the next several decades. As the baby-boomer generation continues to age, there are more and more patients that are going to need hip and knee replacements,” Bramwell said. “So, we make cuts along the end of the femur and across the top of the tibia, and we cement metal parts into the bone of the tibia and onto the femur. There’s a plastic piece in between, so it’s a metal and plastic bearing surface.”

Bramwell said the most common cause for replacement procedures is arthritis.

“When you lost that smooth cap of bone, you start to have a lot more pain,” Bramwell said.

So, when patients get these procedures, they are hopefully more comfortable, like Clark.

“It’s been over a year and I just recently realized that I’m able to walk fast and feel comfortable walking fast,” Clark said.

Allowing Clark to be more comfortable at work, and making it easier to move around.

“I walk up and down stairs like a human again,” Clark said.

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s Orthopedics Team received the Joint Commission’s Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification. They are one of only six medical centers in Wisconsin to receive that advanced certification.

