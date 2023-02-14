EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Jennifer Gunning the Sunshine Award. Jen is very involved in the community. She is very busy running her business, Repete’s Saloon and Grill, but she still finds time to help others. She employs those with disabilities and takes the time to let them know they are important and valued. She recently opened her restaurant doors to provide food, shelter, and warmth during the power outages that had over 9,000 people in the area out of heat and electricity. I’ve never met a harder working and more loving person.

Jamie Bailey

