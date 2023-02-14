Man arrested after pursuit, suspected drug paraphernalia seized

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a pursuit leading to suspected drug paraphernalia being seized.

According to a media release from the Westby Police Department, on Feb. 10, 2023 around 9:25 p.m. a Westby Police Officers was on patrol when they ran a vehicle’s Wisconsin Registration Plate.

The media release from the Westby Police Department says the Westby Police Department conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as 52-year-old Collin Emerson.

According to the media release from the Westby Police Department, an outstanding warrant was confirmed, and Emerson took off from the traffic stop at high speed and committed multiple traffic violations.

The media release from the Westby Police Department says the Westby Police Department along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office gave a short chase before they stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns. The Westby Police Department along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Officer followed Emerson’s vehicle for several miles. Emerson stopped the vehicle at a home where a “high risk traffic stop” took place.

According to the media release from the Westby Police Department, Emerson was taken into custody for his Department of Corrections warrant. A search of Emerson’s vehicle led to suspected drug paraphernalia being seized.

Emerson will also be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office for the recommended charges reckless driving-endanger safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, and vehicle operator flee/elude officer, according to the media release from the Westby Police Department.

