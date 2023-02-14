Mayor of Altoona receives ‘WPRA Elected Official Award’

River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival
River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Feb. 2, Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association held the 2022 Awards Banquet.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association, at the Banquet Mayor Brendan Pratt was the recipient of the “WPRA Elected Official Award” in recognition of his service in the park and recreation profession.

Mayor Brendan Pratt served on the Altoona City Council for over fifteen years, with nine of those years being on the Parks and Recreation Committee and the last six years as Mayor, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association.

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association, Mayor Pratt primarily focuses on the design, development and programming of the River Prairie Mixed-Use Project and River Prairie Park. The media release also notes Mayor Pratt works toward providing free quality entertainment in the park.

Mayor Pratt continues to advocate for events and festivals in Altoona, including the River Prairie Festival, River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival and The Frosty Fun Series, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association.

