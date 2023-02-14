RANDY KOEHLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The residents of the Grace Barstow Apartments would like to nominate our maintenance worker, Randy Koehler, for the Sunshine Award. Randy is always on top of fixing everything that needs to be fixed or repaired. He does an amazing job at keeping this place running and we just want him to know his hard work doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.

Residents of Grace Barstow Apartments

