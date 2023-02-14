Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

According to a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute, American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The report said the average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls arrested
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mum
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt