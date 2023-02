EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Richard Semingson for the Sunshine Award. Rick has been helping out our family for so long and all the while, working a full-time job for over 50 years. Rick brings smiles to everyone he comes in contact with. We don’t know where we would be without him.

Brian Semingson

