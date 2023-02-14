School District of Altoona to hold referendum information sessions

The sessions will be held March 13 and 16 in Altoona.
The sessions will be held March 13 and 16 in Altoona.
The sessions will be held March 13 and 16 in Altoona.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Altoona is holding referendum information sessions in March to provide information about its upcoming ballot measure.

If the referendum passes in April, the School District plans to use the $26 million to buy the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive. That facility would be turned into a space for 4-year-old kindergarten through first graders. Grades 2-5 would go to the current elementary school. Sixth graders up to high school seniors would remain in the district’s building on Bartlett Avenue. The tax impact is 69 cents for every $100,000 of property value, meaning a property worth $200,000 would see an increase of $138 per year in taxes.

The first information session will be held on March 13 at 11 a.m. at the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive, with the second scheduled for the Pedersen Commons on Bartlett Avenue at 6 p.m. A recording of the presentation at the sessions will be posted online after March 16 for community members who can’t make it to one of the two scheduled information sessions.

In addition to the referendum information sessions, the District will also provide information with in-home mailers, podcasts, newsletter articles, social media posts, and in-person presentations. Information about the facility planning process and referendum is available on the District website.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls arrested
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

Latest News

A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/14/23)
City of Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls seeks community input on city’s comprehensive plan
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republicans push bill to undo Wisconsin open records ruling