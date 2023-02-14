School District of Altoona to hold referendum information sessions

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Altoona is holding referendum information sessions in March to provide information about its upcoming ballot measure.

If the referendum passes in April, the School District plans to use the $26 million to buy the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive. That facility would be turned into a space for 4-year-old kindergarten through first graders. Grades 2-5 would go to the current elementary school. Sixth graders up to high school seniors would remain in the district’s building on Bartlett Avenue. The tax impact is 69 cents for every $100,000 of property value, meaning a property worth $200,000 would see an increase of $138 per year in taxes.

The first information session will be held on March 13 at 11 a.m. at the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive, with the second scheduled for the Pedersen Commons on Bartlett Avenue at 6 p.m. A recording of the presentation at the sessions will be posted online after March 16 for community members who can’t make it to one of the two scheduled information sessions.

In addition to the referendum information sessions, the District will also provide information with in-home mailers, podcasts, newsletter articles, social media posts, and in-person presentations. Information about the facility planning process and referendum is available on the District website.

