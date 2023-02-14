Students gather for Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly 100 middle and high school students gathered at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Tuesday for the Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day Competition.

This is the 17th time the regional competition has been held at UW-Eau Claire. The event is an opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge of history.

91 students across seven different schools competed in a science fair like competition with hopes to make it to the statewide competition in Madison this April.

“The great thing about national history day is that the students get to pick a topic that they’re interested in, and they spend several months preparing a topic. they can choose from a variety of categories; exhibits, they can do documentaries, websites, performances and papers. and then whatever topic they’re interested in connect to a theme that’s chosen every year,” Jessica Schmitz, Wisconsin National History Day Coordinator, said.

The national contest is scheduled to be held June 11-14 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Additional information is available on UW-Eau Claire’s website HERE.

