Please give Wendy Halverson the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Halverson has been a bright light in our lives for two years now. She is a 4th grade teacher at Hilltop Elementary School in Rice Lake. Last year, she had our son, Jackson; now she teaches our daughter, Olivia. Each year, she goes way beyond the position and title of teacher. She not only encourages kids inside of the classroom, but she attends events outside of school too. When the kids tell her about something fun or important that they are doing, she adds it to her calendar and attends the event, even when they aren’t school sponsored activities. Most recently, she learned Olivia was Mary in a play at church, so she came to watch. She constantly communicates with us, to let us know if our child has a concern or forgot something at home, in such a kind way. More than that, she talks with the kids respectfully. I feel so blessed that my children have both had the luxury to learn from Mrs. Halverson. She is truly the epitome of human kindness.

Samantha Sikorski

