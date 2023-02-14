Wisconsin to receive over $25 million to address PFAS issues

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Tuesday that Wisconsin will receive over $25.2 million from the U.S. EPA under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants and forever chemicals, like PFAS in drinking water.

“This investment will put Wisconsin to work helping our small and rural communities address PFAS contamination so we can provide safe and clean drinking water to people across the Badger State,” said Sen. Baldwin.

The investment will be made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.

“Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water,” added EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “These grants build on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and will help protect our smallest and most vulnerable communities from these persistent and dangerous chemicals.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing $5 billion over five years to help communities across the country that are on the frontlines to reduce PFAS contamination in drinking water. The EPA announced the funds for Wisconsin as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

In 2023, Sen. Baldwin helped bring in over $8.3 million for the Rib Mountain Sanitary District, the City of Wausau, the City of Eau Claire, the Town of Peshtigo, and the Town of Campbell to remediate PFAS in their drinking water.

