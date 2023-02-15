Altoona Police Department to install new license plate reading cameras

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Across Wisconsin, 75 law enforcement agencies rely on the help of a special kind of camera to track down vehicles they are looking for.

Sergeant Jake Henning with the Altoona Police Department said they are in the process of becoming one of those agencies that uses Flock Safety cameras.

“Within a couple of months they should be deployed,” said Henning.

Holly Beilin with the tech company said the cameras are a game changer.

“While license plate readers were out there they were prohibitively expensive. Very large and unwieldy and difficult to install. They required electrical wiring and wi-fi hookups and stuff like that,” said Beilin.

She said the cameras are solar powered and its size makes it easy to install.

“So you can see one right behind me. These are actually still cameras that are motion activated. They capture a picture of the back of vehicles and their license plates every time the vehicle passes the camera,” said Beilin.

In fact, the cameras can read license plates from 75 feet away with cars going up to a 100mph.

The cameras have been credited with tracking down a stolen U-Haul from Eau Claire last month, law enforcement in Barron County arrested two suspects.

The Altoona Police Department hopes to install 6 of the cameras in the city.

“Basically the idea is to be able to track what vehicles are in Altoona if there’s a crime that occurs so we can basically eliminate vehicles or include vehicles that we might suspect,” said Henning.

He said he hopes this move to install the Flock Safety cameras could inspire other local law enforcement agencies to do the same.

“You know if they are successful I hope we can implement more in the area so we can continue to increase safety in the area. Kind of get a general deterrence out there. If you commit crimes in Altoona we’re probably going to find you,” said Henning.

Beilin said the cameras have been installed in 45 different states.

She also said one major town using the cameras tracked how helpful the cameras have been with recovering vehicles. The survey showed the time to track down vehicles went from 10 days on average to 5 days.

