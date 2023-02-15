Chippewa Falls Middle School honors school resource officer

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday is School Resource Officer Day, and one Chippewa Valley Middle School is going all out to show its appreciation.

Chippewa Falls Middle School hosted a school-wide connect four tournament with a chance to play a mystery staff member, who was School Resource Officer Daniel Downey in the cardinal mascot suit.

Downey didn’t know part of the event was honoring him as the SRO. He has been with the Middle School for a year and half.

Downey says he enjoys the relationships he builds with the students.

“The reason why I chose this profession and job, particularly this assignment, is building relationships with the children or the students watching them grow from beginning of the year to the end of the year. Is amazing to see them during the summer and them approaching me. That’s why I’m doing this job is to build that positive relationship with those students and trying to instill some, you know, good beliefs and respect behind them as well,” Daniel Downey, Chippewa Falls Middle School Resource Officer, said.

The winning classes of the connect four games will receive “donuts with Downey.”

