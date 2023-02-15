DNR confirms CWD In 2 additional wild deer harvested In Marathon County

The baiting and feeding ban has been renewed
(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms two new chronic wasting disease-positive detections in wild deer in Marathon County.

These two CWD positive test results are from a 2-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the gun deer season in the Town of Ringle, and a 4/5-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the December antlerless deer season in the Town of Elderon.

The first CWD-positive wild deer in Marathon County was detected in 2019.

The department will provide more information about the recent CWD-positive detections in Marathon County, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options for the fall deer hunting season during the annual County Deer Advisory Council meeting this spring.

State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on the baiting and feeding of deer throughout the county and any additional counties that are within 10 miles of a CWD positive farm-raised or wild deer detection. Following state law, the DNR has renewed a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Marathon County.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, urine, blood and feces.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning
According to the media release from the Westby Police Department, the man was taken into...
Man arrested after pursuit, suspected drug paraphernalia seized

Latest News

Wisconsin DOT crews begin setting concrete girders into the new bridge being built to replace...
Wisconsin DOT updates progress on Cobban Bridge replacement project
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/15/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/15/2023 6 a.m.
gold
Golden Apple Awards: Locust Lane Elementary School
sham
Shamrock Shuffle Returns