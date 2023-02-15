Eau Claire City Council approves grant for veteran housing project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A project looking to help veterans facing homelessness in the Chippewa Valley took a step forward Tuesday.

The Eau Claire City Council approved using a federal grant to purchase a building in order to create housing for these community members.

Right now these spaces at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Eau Claire are classrooms. One group is hoping to turn them into a second chance.

“We’re going to build 11 units out of these classrooms that’ll all be handicap accessible,” said John Dawson, Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director.

Dawson hopes to turn those units into housing to help those who’ve served our country.

“The city received a grant to help homeless or soon-to-be homeless veterans, so that was the start, so then after that we started looking for possibilities,” Dawson said.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved allocating the over $1.4 million grant to Habitat for Humanity to purchase these classrooms on Grace Lutheran Church’s campus.

While these two groups are still working out the exact details, those with the church say they’re ready to see what could be next for this space.

“This building has had a lot of life in it, and we’re excited to find a new way in the particular moment we’re in to have that service to the community continue,” said Pastor Phil Ruge-Jones with Grace Lutheran Church.

As the project takes one more step forward, there’s still lots of work to do before it’ll be ready for veterans.

“We have to put an elevator in,” Dawson said. “We’ll have to put sprinklers in, asbestos abatement.”

As it all comes together, Dawson hopes to get more community members involved.

“We’re going to go out to the community and ask people in the community to take a room,” Dawson said. “We’ll get the room set with the plumbing and etcetera, and they’ll put in the cabinets, flooring, the drywall, the painting and just finish the rooms.”

With community support like this, Dawson is hopeful this project will soon become a reality. If everything goes as planned, he hopes to get this building renovated by late this fall.

