FCCLA holds ‘STAR Events’ competition at UW-Stout

WI FCCLA STAR EVENTS
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A competition that challenges high school students in their presentation and leadership skills took place at UW-Stout Wednesday morning.

The Family, Career, Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, a national nonprofit student organization held a “STAR Events” competition with students from 20 different schools.

STAR stands for Students Taking Action through Recognition. At the start of the school year students picked an issue in their school or community, and developed a plan to tackle it.

Wednesday, students presented to a panel of judges who evaluated them on their problem solving and presentation skills.

“The kids have a 30 minute time slot and they present it to the evaluators and the evaluators listen to the ten minute speech, and then they have questions and then they look at their boards and see how they did. And then we will present. That’s what we’re doing up on stage. The results,” Kari Thorpe, Stanley-Boyd Area School Teacher said.

Winners will advance to the state competition in Green Bay in April.

