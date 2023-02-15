Get your green gear ready the Shamrock Shuffle returns

People from the Chippewa Valley participate in the annual Shamrock Shuffle.
People from the Chippewa Valley participate in the annual Shamrock Shuffle.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For all you outdoor runners it will soon be time to pull of your running shoes and strut your stuff in green for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Shamrock Shuffle.

On Saturday, March 11 you can expect to see a flood of green as runners trek across UW-Eau Claire for the Shamrock Shuffle. The weekend before St. Patrick’s Day people have the chance to get decked out in green for the 5K fun run.

The shuffle is open to people of all ages and all fitness levels, meaning you can choose to walk it. Participants start at upper-campus make their way down the hill through the Chippewa Valley River Trail and loop back to the McPhee Physical Education Center. Last year 450 people strutted their stuff in green. The Fitness Coordinator at UW-Eau Claire, Brittany Wold, encourages more to join.

“We’re excited to welcome our participants back we have a great participant base,” Wold said. “Everyone is really festive, there’s a lot of green attire, green face makeup, green hats, green costumes. Everyone has a lot of fun with it and it’s just a really great atmosphere.”

Wold said upcoming registration deadlines for the shuffle are Wednesday, Feb. 22 for team registration and guaranteed t-shirt size date and online registration closes on Thursday, March 9. There will be same day registration available, however fees increase and only cash or check is accepted.

You can find more information on the Shamrock Shuffle here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

Latest News

"It's nice to see that other people see the work that you put in and know that you are doing...
Locust Lane Elementary Media Specialist honored with Golden Apple Award
A home in Chippewa Falls caught on fire on Feb. 14, 2023.
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls house fire Tuesday evening
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1