Get your green gear ready the Shamrock Shuffle returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For all you outdoor runners it will soon be time to pull of your running shoes and strut your stuff in green for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Shamrock Shuffle.

On Saturday, March 11 you can expect to see a flood of green as runners trek across UW-Eau Claire for the Shamrock Shuffle. The weekend before St. Patrick’s Day people have the chance to get decked out in green for the 5K fun run.

The shuffle is open to people of all ages and all fitness levels, meaning you can choose to walk it. Participants start at upper-campus make their way down the hill through the Chippewa Valley River Trail and loop back to the McPhee Physical Education Center. Last year 450 people strutted their stuff in green. The Fitness Coordinator at UW-Eau Claire, Brittany Wold, encourages more to join.

“We’re excited to welcome our participants back we have a great participant base,” Wold said. “Everyone is really festive, there’s a lot of green attire, green face makeup, green hats, green costumes. Everyone has a lot of fun with it and it’s just a really great atmosphere.”

Wold said upcoming registration deadlines for the shuffle are Wednesday, Feb. 22 for team registration and guaranteed t-shirt size date and online registration closes on Thursday, March 9. There will be same day registration available, however fees increase and only cash or check is accepted.

You can find more information on the Shamrock Shuffle here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.