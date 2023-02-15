Heart Strings Quartet sings for community members on Valentine’s Day

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some community members were surprised on this Valentine’s Day with some singing Valentines.

The Heart Strings Quartet from the Dunn County Barbershop has been singing Valentine’s cheer for four years.

The group’s mission: To bring the sweet gift of music to loved ones and sweethearts on Feb. 14.

The Heart Strings Quartet visited Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire Tuesday morning along with 19 other places.

“The smiles on their faces. They really give back a lot to us and makes it gives us some knows how important it is for what we’re doing to see them because not everybody can get out. And so this is a way that we can get to them,” Dennis Ruda with Heart Strings Quartet said.

Members of the Quartet say they love it when the senior living residents start singing along.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls arrested
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

Latest News

Heart Strings Singing Quartet
Heart Strings Singing Quartet
Regional History Day Competition at UWEC
Regional History Day Competition at UWEC
High Turnout in February Primary Election
High Turnout in February Primary Election
Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition
Students gather for Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition at UWEC