Heart Strings Quartet sings for community members on Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some community members were surprised on this Valentine’s Day with some singing Valentines.

The Heart Strings Quartet from the Dunn County Barbershop has been singing Valentine’s cheer for four years.

The group’s mission: To bring the sweet gift of music to loved ones and sweethearts on Feb. 14.

The Heart Strings Quartet visited Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire Tuesday morning along with 19 other places.

“The smiles on their faces. They really give back a lot to us and makes it gives us some knows how important it is for what we’re doing to see them because not everybody can get out. And so this is a way that we can get to them,” Dennis Ruda with Heart Strings Quartet said.

Members of the Quartet say they love it when the senior living residents start singing along.

