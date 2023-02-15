Locust Lane Elementary Media Specialist honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to Locust Lane Elementary school where principal Khoua Vang held a very special story hour with students to honor their librarian and media specialist. A lady that wears many hats in helping the leopards improve their reading skills and habits.

“She’s very kind and she lets us take any books we want, she has a very good sense of humor. She’s special because she helps me find my books and listens to my jokes. Thank you for being our librarian and person in our lives,” says Vang.

Congratulations to Locust Lane media specialist Dana Abel for being honored as the Golden Apple award recipient. Students helped put together a book called, “Why Ms. Abel is a Golden Apple” Dana has been a Locust Lane for the past 11 years and says she loves helping her students become better readers and admits she now has a new favorite book in her life.

“I especially like it because I assume I get to keep that book and so now I have a book forever which will be my new favorite book because it tells me that my kids love me and I love them because it’s nice to hear what they think what they do and notice what happens and it was really fitting to have a story to tell that to the librarian,” says Abel. “We all do a lot here and sometimes you feel like it doesn’t get seen and you are just here doing your job and that’s just fine, that’s what you do but it’s nice to see that other people see the work that you put in and know that you are doing your best for the kids every chance that you get.”

“The relationship with her students is very positive, respectful and the kids enjoy going into her space because she creates an adventurous space for them to be in. Since I’ve worked here, I’ve seen Dana just dedicating her time in and outside of school hours, being here to prepare, creating engaging and creative lessons for her students,” adds Vang.

Ms. Abel and Locust Lane Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Dana will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

