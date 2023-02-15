No one hurt in Chippewa Falls house fire Tuesday evening

The fire happened just before 6 p.m. on Dover Street.
A home in Chippewa Falls caught on fire on Feb. 14, 2023.
A home in Chippewa Falls caught on fire on Feb. 14, 2023.(Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department said no one was hurt in a fire at a home in the city Tuesday evening.

In a release, the Department said they were called to a home on the 900 block of Dover Street at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday for a light fixture that was sparking, according to the homeowner.

Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the attic when they arrived and removed part of the ceiling to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was electrical and the damage estimate from the fire was about $10,000.

The homeowners and their dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

