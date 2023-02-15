Police believe swatting behind threat that put Hudson Schools on lockdown

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) -Hudson police say a threat that locked down schools may have been the result of a swatting incident.

Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

The Hudson Police Department says it got word of a tip Wednesday morning from someone who said a person made threats to shoot up McDonald’s and then a school. Police did not know which school was a target, so all schools in the Hudson District went on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers went to McDonald’s and the address of the person who made the tip to Homeland Security, as well as the suspect who allegedly made the threats. Officers conducted a search and found the suspect did not have any weapons or ammunition to carry out the threat. Police believe the threat was called in as a tip with the intention of swatting the suspect. The suspect was released and has been cooperating with investigators.

The Hudson School District was notified that they could lift the lockdown. Police are still investigating, but do not believe there is any legitimate threat to the community or schools. Hudson Police are still investigating the incident.

