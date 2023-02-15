Puppies available for adoption after citizen finds them in a box

Dunn County Humane Soc(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society has puppies available for adoption.

According to information from the Dunn County Humane Society Director, a citizen found the puppies on the side of the road in a box the beginning of Feb. They were found in the Muddy Creek Wildlife area on Highway 29 near Elk Mound.

The Dunn County Humane Society Director says unfortunately this happens from time to time. She says right now they have a lot of available dogs for adoption and adoption numbers are down.

You can fill out an adoption application HERE.

