Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

Latest News

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/15/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/15/2023 6 a.m.
gold
Golden Apple Awards: Locust Lane Elementary School
sham
Shamrock Shuffle Returns