Rock County couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together

The pair met in 1938 and graduated from Hollandale High School in 1943 with a class of 18, nine boys and nine girls.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Bud and Helen Strand spent their 80th Valentine’s Day together Tuesday since marrying in 1943, and they say respect, listening to one another and going on walks to stay active lead to a successful marriage.

The two 97-year-olds celebrated their 80th Valentine’s Day by having lunch with their family and then an afternoon dinner party with friends at their long-term care facility in Janesville.

Bud served in the Navy during World War II and Helen worked as the bookkeeper for the Janesville Country Club. They have one son.

Janesville couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together
Janesville couple celebrates 80th Valentine’s Day together(Marcus Aarsvold)

What’s their secret to a successful marriage? They said it’s important to respect and listen to one another.

“Things have to work both ways you know?” Bud said. “The story can’t be one sided.”

“I do the cooking and he does the cleanup,” Helen said. “We share the jobs around here.”

The two also went on adventures together and visited all 50 of the United States.

Before Bud experienced a heart valve malfunction, the two made an effort to walk four miles daily and were always active together at the gym. Now, they make sure to walk around their long-term care facility whenever they can.

The couple celebrates 80 years of marriage in June and said the party planning is in the works.

