SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 14th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep boys hockey postseason officially kicks off, with North facing D.C. Everest and Chippewa Falls hosting Ashland.

Plus, boys prep basketball seasons near their end as Fall Creek battles McDonell and Altoona faces Chippewa Falls.

Finally, the prep wrestling postseason continues with team sectionals as North hosts division one, while Cadott hosts division three.

