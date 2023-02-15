Tomah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing with children along in vehicle

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. woman is accused of driving intoxicated and crashing with children in the vehicle, not in car seats.

A criminal complaint shows 30-year-old Samantha Carter is facing charges of count 1: first degree reckless injury, count 2: first degree reckless injury, count 3: injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, count 4: injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, count 5: physical abuse of child -recklessly cause great bodily harm, count 6: physical abuse of child -recklessly cause great bodily harm, count 7: knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended -cause great bodily harm, count 8: knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended -cause great bodily harm, count 9: misdemeanor bail jumping, count 10: violation of child safety restraint requirements -child 4 years but less than 8 years of age, count 11: violation of child safety restraint requirements -child 4 years but less than 8 years of age, and count 12: possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle -driver.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to Ginger Road near intersection of Quartermaster Road in Monroe County for a report of a traffic incident with multiple injuries. Investigation revealed that the vehicle being operated by Carter was headed southeast on Ginger Road when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a stone gate structure near South Post Housing. Damage to the vehicle consisted of total destruction of vehicle.

The criminal complaint says authorities asked Carter if anyone was injured as they could hear a small child screaming. Authorities noted Carter had slurred speech, and before she spoke, authorities noted a powerful odor of intoxicant coming from her.

According to information in the criminal complaint, Carter was highly uncooperative and verbally abusive. Carter was described as having a confused state, and slurred speech.

EMS extracted a 4-year-old passenger and a 6-year-old passenger, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Carter was screaming whenever they attempted to remove her. It was learned that she was holding onto the steering wheel actively resisting the efforts to extract her. Carter eventually started to exit the vehicle and was assisted into a gurney.

All three were taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says the hospital employees confirmed that the 6-year-old had suffered bruised lungs, a broken right ankle, and an abrasion to the left knee. They further stated that the child was discharged into the custody of her father. Medical personnel said that the 4-year-old had suffered two broken legs and a head injury. The 4-year-old child had to be taken to the Children’s Hospital in Madison.

