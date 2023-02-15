Trial dates set for suspects in Altoona homicide

Tracey Clark (left) Brandon Gaston (right)
Tracey Clark (left) Brandon Gaston (right)(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By Lindsay Alowairdi and WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Trial dates are scheduled for next year for two suspects charged in the death of an Altoona man.

Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois, and Tracey Clark of Altoona are both scheduled to go to trial on March 4, 2024. The trial is scheduled to last four weeks.

Gaston and Clark are charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime after a lengthy investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. The body of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona was found in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12.

Investigators described the homicide as financially-motivated and believe Clark and Gaston were in an apparent relationship.

