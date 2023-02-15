UW-Eau Claire banning TikTok on university-owned mobile devices
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is banning TikTok on university-owned mobile devices.
University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire faculty, staff and students will not have access to the TikTok application on university-owned mobile devices by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 17, according to a message from the Learning & Technology Services at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
A message was sent to UW-Eau Claire Blugold’s on behalf of Kent Gerberich, CIO & Director of Learning & Technology Services.