UW-Eau Claire banning TikTok on university-owned mobile devices

Dear Blugold,

Ensuring the safety of your personal information and the security of UW-Eau Claire's technology infrastructure are two of the most important goals for the UW System Office of Information Security and UW-Eau Claire's Learning and Technology Services team.

With those goals in mind, our LTS team is removing TikTok applications from all UW-Eau Claire mobile devices this week. Faculty, staff and students will not have access to the TikTok application on university-owned mobile devices by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 17. Personal phones and mobile devices will not be impacted by this change, but if you want to learn more about why so many experts consider TikTok a security threat, you can read more about it at the Center for Internet Security.

In January, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to remove the controversial social media application from all state-issued devices. After reviewing the state order, UW System President Jay Rothman and the UW System Office of Information Security ordered TikTok to be removed from all university-owned mobile devices across UW System by Friday.

The LTS team is committed to information security for all Blugolds, and we remain vigilant and ready to respond to online threats and malicious software.

Thank you for helping us keep UW-Eau Claire’s network and all our users safe online.

Kent Gerberich

CIO & Director of LTS

Learning & Technology Services

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE

gerberik@uwec.edu

715-836-3161