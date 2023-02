EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monica Frederick, Director of Development at the Pablo Center at the Confluence talks about some of the upcoming events at the Pablo.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Kingdom Choir on March 2

Red Hot Chilli Pipers on March 23

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.