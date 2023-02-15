WI to receive $25 million to address PFAS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. is receiving more than $25 million from the federal government to address PFAS in drinking water.

The money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed in 2021.

PFAS are forever chemicals used in firefighting foam to help put out fires at airports. The chemicals have been found in wells in many communities around the state, such as French Island, Wausau, and Eau Claire.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says every Wis. community should have access to clean drinking water, and the funding will help smaller communities address pfas.

“While this is directed for smaller communities, I have fought for funding in in the appropriations process and delivered for communities that are dealing with utility scale contamination,” Baldwin said.

Earlier this year, Baldwin helped secured over 1.6 million dollars for the City of Eau Claire to remediate PFAS, and over $3.7 million for the City of La Crosse in 2022.

