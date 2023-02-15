WI to receive $25 million to address PFAS

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. is receiving more than $25 million from the federal government to address PFAS in drinking water.

The money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed in 2021.

PFAS are forever chemicals used in firefighting foam to help put out fires at airports. The chemicals have been found in wells in many communities around the state, such as French Island, Wausau, and Eau Claire.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says every Wis. community should have access to clean drinking water, and the funding will help smaller communities address pfas.

“While this is directed for smaller communities, I have fought for funding in in the appropriations process and delivered for communities that are dealing with utility scale contamination,” Baldwin said.

Earlier this year, Baldwin helped secured over 1.6 million dollars for the City of Eau Claire to remediate PFAS, and over $3.7 million for the City of La Crosse in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning
According to the media release from the Westby Police Department, the man was taken into...
Man arrested after pursuit, suspected drug paraphernalia seized

Latest News

After Truck Rescue, Cat Finds Fur-Ever Home
After Truck Rescue, Cat Finds Fur-Ever Home
This black cat named Kitty has found her fur-ever home after being rescued at CVTC.
After rescued from truck at CVTC, cat finds fur-ever home
WI to Receive $25 Million to Address PFAs
WI to Receive $25 Million to Address PFAs
Altoona PD Installing License Plate Reading Cameras
Altoona PD Installing License Plate Reading Cameras
CHIPPEWA FALLS MIDDLE SCHOOL HONORS SRO
Chippewa Falls Middle School honors school resource officer