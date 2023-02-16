3M lets go of dozens of workers in Menomonie plant as part of company-wide layoffs

53 workers were let go at 3M’s Menomonie plant this week.
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 24, 2017.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of workers at 3M’s Menomonie plant were laid off this week as part of company-wide layoffs of about 2,500 employees.

In a release, 3M said that lower demand meant adjusting its manufacturing output and controlled costs, resulting in the layoffs.

“We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023,” Mike Roman, 3M Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Based on what we see in our end markets, we will reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles – a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes.”

A spokesperson with 3M said 53 workers were laid off in Menomonie this week. Before the layoffs, about 673 people worked at the plant in Menomonie.

3M also announced it plans to exit PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.

