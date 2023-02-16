After rescued from truck at CVTC, cat finds fur-ever home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It wasn’t a typical day at work for two maintenance technicians in the Chippewa Valley when one of their work trucks started meowing.

Thanks to their actions, one feline is getting a second chance.

Maintenance technicians Andy Fenner and Paul Soden were just wrapping up their day at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire when something unusual happened.

“After work we park our trucks in a different building here, so I started the truck and was driving out to the building, and I could hear this faint meowing going on,” Fenner said. “At first I wasn’t sure what exactly I was hearing. I thought the cat was actually in the cab of the truck with me.”

There was a cat in Fenner’s truck, but it wasn’t on the inside. Instead it was under the hood.

“I said shut the engine off because he still had the engine running, and we didn’t want the kitty to get hurt if he was in there,” Soden said. “He shut the engine off, and I open up the hood, and there the little black kitty was right in the corner.”

Soden said after they opened the hood, the cat tried to hide.

“It was a super cold afternoon, so we knew we couldn’t just leave it for dead,” Soden said. “We had to figure out how to get him out of there and get him somewhere warm.”

To do that Soden and Fenner went to work trying to coax the feline out. Once the cat was in their arms, they had to figure out what to do with her.

“I’m not much of a cat guy, but she was a cutie,” Fenner said. “I thought maybe there was a chance I’d be bringing her home. We couldn’t just leave her.”

That’s something Fenner didn’t have to worry about long. News of the little black cat made its way to just the right person.

“I was in a virtual meeting at the college here, and one of my colleagues said during the meeting he had to go pick up a cat that was found in an engine,” said Vince Mussehl who also works at CVTC. “While he messaged that, I said: ‘Oh, well you should let me know about it, you should send me a picture. You know, we are looking for a cat.’”

After seeing the cat’s photo, Mussehl decided it was the perfect fit for his family. That night when he brought her home, he said his children were thrilled.

“They were very surprised and very happy,” Mussehl said. “We were going to look at adopting a cat in the summer or late spring, so when they came home on a day in February, they were very excited.”

Mussehl said at first the cat was a little shy, but now she’s coming out of her shell warming up to the family and looking for snuggles.

Mussehl said his children named the little cat Kitty. They’ve set up an appointment to take her to the veterinarian later this month to check her for any microchips.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.